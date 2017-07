Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Maybe he was trying to get his bearings, or maybe he was trying to find some shade in the middle of Thursday's unbearable heat.

Whatever the reason, a black bear decided to climb up a tree in a neighborhood near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue Thursday afternoon. His presence tied up the evening commute.

