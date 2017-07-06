BBB issues warning against Littleton-based Revision Skis

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning after receiving several complaints about Littleton-based Revision Skis.

The BBB launched an investigation after receiving seven complaints on ScamTracker between February and mid June.

The majority of the complaints are from customers who say they ordered skis online from Revision Skis but they were never delivered.

Reported losses ranged from $300 to $750.

Most complaints also say customers received an initial email from Revision Skis explaining the delivery would be delayed, but months later, the customers still hadn’t received their order.

Complainants say customers have been unable to reach the business by phone. The BBB also has not been able to get in contact with the company.

The BBB urges consumers to take caution when dealing with Revision Skis. Anyone who experiences a similar situation is asked to file a complaint.