× Adopt-a-Student program provides school supplies for Denver’s needy kids

DENVER – Success in the classroom requires the right resources, but for some students, school supplies are either not affordable or hard to come by.

To help give students the tools they need to succeed, Denver Human Services is hosting GIVE Denver’s 2017 Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive.

The annual drive helps fill backpacks with school supplies for hundreds of children each year and runs through July 31.

Now in its seventh year, the Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive pairs donors with children served by DHS and nominated by DHS child welfare staff.

These students receive a backpack filled with school supplies picked out just for them.

In 2016, donors helped GIVE Denver provide backpacks of school supplies to 650 students. This year, they hope to raise that number to 800.

“Heading back to school from summer break is stressful for families, especially when parents lack the resources to purchase needed school supplies for their children,” said DHS Executive Director Don Mares.

“The GIVE Denver Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive is a great opportunity for our community to play a part in helping children start the school year off on the right track.”

Tight budgets for teachers across America are forcing many to get creative.

Research from the crowdfunding site GoFundMe shows 91 percent of teachers use their own money to pay for school supplies.

The teachers spent an average of $500 per year. The challenge for many is providing a quality education without the best learning tools available.

To ease the burden placed on both teachers and parents, people can donate to the Adopt-a-Student School Supply Drive in three ways:

Adopt a student: sign up online to “adopt,” or sponsor a specific student(s) and GIVE Denver will email a school supply list for that child. Register by July 31 at www.denvergov.org/GIVE.

Donate school supplies: help GIVE Denver fill backpacks by donating school supplies or backpacks filled with supplies. School supply lists can be found at www.denvergov.org/GIVE and donations can be dropped off at the GIVE Center and other locations throughout the community, including five metro-area EchoPark Automotive locations.

Donate money: GIVE Denver will use monetary donations to shop for school supplies for children not matched with a donor. Send a check payable to Denver Human Services, or make payments online.

Donors may drop off or mail donations to Denver Human Services c/o GIVE Denver, 1200 Federal Blvd. Denver, CO 80204.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.