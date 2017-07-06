× 3 injured on Delta flight after passenger tries to enter cockpit

SEATTLE — A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with what happened.

Three people were injured in the incident aboard Delta flight 129, including two passengers and one crew member, the people said.

The aircraft, a twin-aisle Boeing 767-300ER, returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport safely under Department of Defense escort.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.