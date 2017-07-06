Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will feel like Germany again in Morrison when the Colorado Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce presents the 21st Annual Biergarten Festival from Friday through Sunday, July 7 to 9, 2017.

Located at the TEV Edelweiss Pavilion, at 17832 Highway 8, Morrison, the Biergarten Festival is produced in the spirit of the traditional family friendly Biergartens found primarily in southern Germany since the 19th century and serves as a key fundraiser to support the GACC’s programs which connect German and Coloradan businesses throughout the year.

Family-oriented, the festival offers great authentic German food, a Biergarten with four varieties of Paulaner beer, live music and dancing. Featured performers include German style bands with traditional music for “Kinder” of all ages. The festival will open with performances from the Denver Philharmonic, the Chalet Dancers, and Those Austrian Guys. The Hilltop Harvest Band will entertain with Colorado Bluegrass during Sunday’s Frühschoppen, a German version of brunch featuring freshly smoked salmon, assorted cheese and breads, variety of grilled German sausages, Spätzle, dumplings, curry sausage, roast chicken, and more.

More info about the Biergarten Festival is on the web at BiergartenFest.com .

Hours:

Friday, July 7 | 4pm-10pm

Saturday, July 8 | 11am-10pm

Sunday, July 9 | 10am-7pm