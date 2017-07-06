14th Street lanes close for bike lane improvements in Denver

DENVER — Bike lane improvements are underway on 14th Street from Market Street to Colfax Avenue.

Crews will be turning the striped bike lane into a parking-protected bike lane from Market to Court Place, with a raised concrete curb and a row of parking separating bike and vehicle traffic.

This is the first time concrete curbs will be used to separate a bike lane and parking lane in Denver.

From Court Place to Colfax Avenue, the lane will be buffered, providing additional separation between bikes and vehicles.

The 14th Street bike lane and parking lane on the right side of the street will remain closed while work is underway for the next few weeks, Denver Public Works said.

Bicycle riders should be prepared to share the outermost travel lane with drivers and are encouraged to choose alternate routes.

Striping operations began at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through Sunday.

Crews will work during the overnight hours and will require the bike and parking lanes to close.

From Monday to July 28, drivers might encounter periodic lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as curb installation occurs. The bike and parking lanes will remain closed until the work is complete.