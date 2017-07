DENVER — It’s official, DIA hit 100-degrees for the first time this year.

The last time the city was this hot was 102-degrees back on July 10th, 2016.

The city averages one or two days a year this hot, but 2012 had 13 days into the 100s.

The hottest temperature ever recorded for the city is 105. We’ve hit that temperature 4 times – 6/25/2012, 6/26/2012, 7/20/2005, and 8/8/1878.