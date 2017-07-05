Zipper’s Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zipper is a little over seven months now and he’s getting ready to take his “Camp Freedom” test to gauge his training progress. This test is usually given to dogs that are in week four of our training program. If there are certain commands that he still needs to work on, then he will stay in “Camp Freedom” a little longer until his skills are polished. If he passes, he will move on to the next level which is called “Camp Paws”.

Freedom Service Dogs volunteers will be at Breckenridge Brewery’s Hootenanny at their Littleton brewery on Saturday, July 8th, to promote FSD & their collaboration ZIPA beer and also to help sell Hootenanny merchandise. A portion of proceeds from merchandise sales will benefit FSD! The Hootenanny is Breck’s annual anniversary celebration – an all-day music, beer, and BBQ fest. Headliner is Sam Bush Band! Event tickets are still available, and Breckenridge Brewery is offering a $10 discount on GA tickets to FSD fans – that brings the ticket price down to $35. Tickets include music all day (11:00 – 7:00, 8 bands, 2 stages), 4 Breckenridge beers, and a meal ticket to their renowned pig roast! They’ll also be offering free samples of some of their special recipes that are only found at their breweries in Littleton and Breckenridge. This includes Zipper’s special beer, ZIPA!

-For the full list of music acts, for more info on the event, and to purchase tickets, go to www.breckbrew.com/hootenanny. If you purchase a GA ticket, use the PROMO CODE “SaveHoot2017” to get $10 off. (There are designated driver/under 21 tickets available, and kids under 12 are FREE!)