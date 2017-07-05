Westminster police search for suspect in possible hit-and-run

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect involved in a possible hit-and-run early Wednesday.

The incident happened near Sheridan and 74th Avenue at about 1:04 a.m., according to officials with the department.

Calls fielded by police reported a man lying in the road near 74th Avenue with serious injuries. The 24-year-old male was transported to receive emergency care for injuries that doctors indicated were “extreme.”

Head trauma, multiple fractures and other injuries were reported.

Police say that the man talked to a friend around midnight and told him he was searching for a hotel room near 64th Avenue. The victim’s belongings were found in the same area.

It’s not clear whether the motorist who possibly hit the man was traveling north or south on Sheridan Boulevard. The man has not been identified by police and his current condition is not yet known.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in this area of Sheridan Boulevard from about 12:45 am to 1:15 am to come forward with any information that may be related to the case. A description of the vehicle has not been released.

A press release issued by the Westminster Police Department says that new damage to a neighbor’s vehicle, suspicious behavior or other circumstances that may lead you to believe you have information about the case are reasons to contact Sergeant Trevor Materasso at 303-658-4360.