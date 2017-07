FALCON, Colo. — A driver went into the front door of a McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday morning, the Falcon Fire Department said.

A car crashed thru front door of McDonald's in Falcon this a.m. No injuries & the restaurant remains open for business. No further updates. pic.twitter.com/hXWxxcCzM0 — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) July 5, 2017

The Honda sedan caused extensive damage to the store at 7255 N. Meridian Road northeast of Colorado Springs.

No one was injured and the restaurant remained open as crews worked to clear the vehicle.

Firefighters did not say what caused the vehicle to crash into the restaurant or if the driver will be charged.