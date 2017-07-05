Swiss airline to offer direct flights between Denver and Zurich starting in 2018

DENVER — Starting in June, Edelweiss Air will offer direct seasonal flights between Denver International Airport and Zurich.

The airline said nearly 30,000 passengers travel between Denver and Switzerland each year, with heavier traffic in the popular summer season.

Edelweiss will fly between Denver and Zurich on Mondays and Fridays starting June 4 through October.

“Denver and the Rocky Mountains are very popular among Swiss tourists, they love the combination of a vibrant city and idyllic nature,” Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer said.

Bauer estimated the flights will bring about 7,500 visitor to Denver next year and generate an annual economic impact to the state of more than $21 million.

Travelers will fly on an Airbus A330-300, which seats 315 passengers and includes 27 business class seats that let passengers lie completely flat.

“This flight not only underscores Denver’s position as a global city but will create nearly 200 new jobs, further strengthening our regional economy,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Edelweiss, a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines, will be the 25th airline at Denver International Airport.