Armed suspect fatally shot by police at Federal Heights apartment complex

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night, the Federal Heights Police Department said.

A woman called police just before 10 p.m. to say an armed suspect was coming to the Tuscan Heights Apartments at 1800 W. 85th Ave., saying she was afraid for herself and her daughter.

The woman also told police the man had violated his probation and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Police had information the suspect was in a red Mercedes-Benz and officers saw the vehicle entering the complex with four people -- two males and two females -- inside about 11:15 p.m.

When officers approached, the four people got out of the vehicle, but when told to surrender, they did not, police said.

A man who was believed to be armed with a handgun got back into the vehicle, police said.

An officer then opened fire, hitting the suspect. The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the suspect have not been released. No officers were injured.

Two others surrendered and the fourth person remains at large. Police don't believe the at-large suspect is a threat to the public. The names and ages of the who were arrested and the at-large suspect were not released.

The shooting is under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.