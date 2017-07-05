Summer of Fun: Choose Your 2 For 1 Deal at Granby Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Summer of fun is just about to get even better! Granby Ranch has got not just one, but two incredible deals for our Colorado's Best viewers! Joining us with the details is Melissa Cipriani, the CEO of Granby Ranch.

You can choose from two great 2 for 1 deals:

Get 2 For 1 Bike Lift Tickets for $34 (does not include bike rental)

Get 2 For 1 Round of Golf for $90 (valid after June 1, and excludes 4th of July weekend. Golf tee time not available before 11 AM.)

Many people know of Granby Ranch for the skiing, but they have so many other fun activities to offer. They have an 18 hole Championship Mountain Golf Course, guided hikes, private gold-medal fishing, and world-class downhill and cross country mountain biking.

