Study says kids need to get outside and play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a University of Michigan study, kids from eight to sixteen only get about 5 minutes of out door play time per day.

That, according to Great Outdoors Colorado, GOCO, that simply is not enough, "They're not getting enough unstructured play time. They are over-screened, over-scheduled and over protected these days." Said Chris Cascilian, GOCO Executive Director.

So what are kids doing with their time.

Heck, it's just a Google search away, "They are on their IPhones and tablets and not getting outside and playing like those of us who grew up here in Colorado us to do back in the good old days." Said Cascilian.

Welcome Generation Wild. A brand new ad campaign by GOCO.

The focus is getting kids under twelve outside, so they've created a list of a hundred things to do before you're twelve.

Roll down a hill, go on a picnic, build a fort. A real fort, not one on Mine Craft, "It doesn't have o be a lift ticket and a trip to the mountains to get outside and have fun." Said Cascilian.

To reach the masses, a five year, four million dollar ad campaign is under way using billboards, tv ads and bus stops.

The challenge will be to get Colorado kids to listen and the best way to reach them is, well, through social media.

How ironic.