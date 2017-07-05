Smoke from 3 wildfires blanketing Colorado

DENVER — Three wildfires are choking the central and northern mountains with smoke. And air quality will get worse before it gets better, according to the latest forecasts.

Smoke is coming from the Gutzler Fire in Eagle County, the Mill Creek Fire in Routt County and the Keystone Fire in Albany County, Wyoming.

Upper-level atmospheric winds will carry smoke into Steamboat Springs, Vail, Summit County, Rocky Mountain National Park and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday.