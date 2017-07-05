× Peak2 Fire’s weather conditions remain dangerous

BRECKENRIDGE — I wish I could report a surge in the monsoon to bring refreshing rain to dampen the fire danger near the Peak2 Fire and the rest of the mountains, sadly I have hot temperatures and poor rain chances to report.

In an effort to keep you on top of the hourly weather conditions near the fire area, here are some interactive tools to use for the fire area’s temperatures, wind speeds/gusts, and rain chances.

I’m hopeful that we will see the rain chances improve closer to the weekend; emphasis on hope.

