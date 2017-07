New York police officer fatally shot in head while in patrol vehicle

NEW YORK — A police officer was fatally shot early Wednesday as she sat in a command vehicle in New York, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot just after midnight while she and her partner were sitting in a police command vehicle in the Bronx.

She was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she died, the New York Police Department said.

The department is calling it an “unprovoked attack.”

The suspect, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, allegedly drew a revolver as he was confronted by officers. He was shot and killed by police about a block away, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Police said Familia was a 12-year veteran working in the 46th Precinct.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the officers’ efforts during a news conference early Wednesday morning.

“She was on duty, serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in and doing the job she loved,” he told reporters. “After this sudden and shocking attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately.”

Another person was struck by a bullet during the encounter, police said. The person, who was not identified, was believed to be a bystander and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said they recovered a silver revolver at the scene. The motive behind the shooting is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.