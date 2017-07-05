Never Knock Over Your Drink Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is in full swing, and that means there are a lot more cookouts and picnics happening. And no one wants to be that person at the party who is always accidentally spilling their drink. That's where the Mighty Mug comes in handy- it's almost impossible to knock over. They were developed by a team of industrial designers and mechanical engineers. It grips your desk or table, so when it's bumped it won't fall over. However, when you want to take a drink, the cup does lift naturally thanks to its smartgrip technology. They have glasses of all kinds.

The prices range from $17-30, depending on what size you want. You can get them at TheMightyMug.com.