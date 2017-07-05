Man killed in Snowmass mountain biking crash identified

ASPEN, Colo. — A 67-year-old man who died in a mountain biking crash at Snowmass Ski Area has been identified.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said David Duff of Chavies, Kentucky, broke his neck after falling from his bike on Monday. The death has been ruled an accident.

Duff crashed on Snowmass’ Elk Camp side on the Valhalla trail after going over a jump and losing control. He handed on a second jump, the coroner’s office said. The trail is recommended for intermediate to advanced riders.

Duff has owned a house outside of Aspen since December 2012 through Kentucky-based limited liability company Water Mtr, the Aspen Times reported.

The newspaper reported that Duff bought the 8,000-square-foot home for $15 million. Duff owned Pine Branch Coal before selling the company, WYMT reported.