Longmont police investigating another vehicle arson

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are investigating another vehicle arson in Longmont.

The latest one happened early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Atwood. Police said it was two blocks from where a string of vehicle fires happened in June.

Police said a 1997 Jeep Wrangler was destroyed in the latest fire.

Police said the motive seems similar to the past fires, but they are not sure if the fires are linked.

On June 26, six fires were reported early in the morning, all within 100 minutes. A seventh was called in later that day.

No one has been arrested in connection to the fires.