Join the 2 Your Health FORTitude Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the 4th of July behind us, the countdown is on to Labor Day. It's actually less than nine weeks away, and so is the newest 10K race in town: FORTitude. Created by the Bolder Boulder team, it's taking place in Fort Collins on Labor Day. Channel 2 is sponsoring the event, and we are looking for runners to join our Colorado's Own 2 Your Health Team. You need to be able to attend eight training sessions, taking place on Mondays at 1 PM here at the station. The first one is Monday, July 10. These will be taped and we are encouraging everyone to follow along on the progress of the team through social media. As part of our team, we’ll cover your entry fee and give you one of our team t-shirts.

If you want to enter to win one of the four slots to be a part of the 2 Your Health FORTitude Team, visit our FORTitude Contest Page.