How to become a ‘confidential voter’ before data is released to Trump’s commission

DENVER — While dozens of states have refused to provide certain types of voter information to the Trump administration’s election integrity commission, officials in Colorado say they will gladly provide information that is available to the public.

The information the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is seeking includes:

Full name

Address

Dates of birth

Political party

Last four digits of social security numbers

A list of the elections voted in since 2006

Felony convictions

Voter registration information from other states

Military status

Whether voters lived overseas

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams stated that his office will release voter-roll information that is public under state law but withhold data that is confidential.

In Colorado, public information includes your full name, residential address, party affiliation and date of affiliation, phone number (if provided by the voter), gender identity, birth year, and information about whether you have voted in prior elections, according to the secretary of state’s website. Your social security number, driver’s license number, full date of birth, and email address are confidential.

However, Colorado does have a procedure to allow certain voters to block the release of their address.

“If you believe that you or a member of your household will be exposed to criminal harassment or bodily harm because your voter information is publicly available, you may elect to become a confidential voter,” the official website states.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Colorado’s secretary of state said voters would be required to explain their reason for the request under oath. He said people who typically qualify are domestic violence and/or stalking victims, as well as people with certain careers like law enforcement.

To become a confidential voter, you must go to your local county clerk and recorder’s office, fill out a voter confidentiality form, and pay a $5. Click here for a list of county clerk and recorder offices and contact information.

Officials said Colorado voter information is expected to be turned over to the election integrity commission on July 14.

Williams encouraged people interested in becoming confidential voters to submit the forms as soon as possible to allow time for processing.