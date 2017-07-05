Group pushes to ban plastic straws in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — An environmental group is pushing to ban plastic straws in Boulder.

The group Suck the Straws Out of Boulder says most straws are a waste, promote littering and are harmful to the environment.

It adds that thousands of straws are hardly used, including at movie theaters or in water glasses at restaurants.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the grass-roots group got a $300 grant from the city to kick off the campaign and it’s getting support from locals. As of now, no official proposal is on the table.

The group said the average person, in a 60-year lifespan, uses 38,000 disposable straws. It also encourages restaurants to adopt an “offer first” policy on straws.

Singer Jack Johnson is a supporter, the newspaper reported. He said he will plug the effort at a concert next week at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.