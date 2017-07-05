Goosebumps Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now is the perfect time to relax by the pool and read a good book, and if you're looking for a Summer page turner for your kids, look no further than R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" series. Joana had the chance to talk to him via satellite, and she asked him how he is sure he doesn't cross the line of being too scary for kids.

"Goosebumps" is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a retro set that will come out this September. They also have some new books coming out. For more information, visit RLStine.com.