Fireworks cause fires across metro area on Fourth of July

LONE TREE, Colo. -- Fire crews in the Denver metro area were kept busy on Tuesday night fighting a number of fires that broke out, many of them likely caused by people using fireworks.

One fire was at Bluffs Regional Park in Lone Tree. No homes were burned and the flames were quickly knocked down by fast-acting firefighters.

Fire officials said about 10:30 p.m., most of the major displays ended in the metro area and people began shooting off their own fireworks.

South Metro Fire District officials said they had several other smaller fires erupt about the same time in the area, fueled by warm and dry conditions.

“Given no lightning today, this fire is most likely caused by humans," South Metro Fire spokesman Einar Jensen said. "It's just another reminder we have to be safe when using fire.

"We were lucky there was no wind. If there was wind, this fire could have pushed up against the homes of Lone Tree.

“It was totally preventable. So as the summer goes forward for us on the metro area and Western Slope, we need to be vigilant with any sort of open flames or fire in the wildland."

Douglas County is under Stage I fire restrictions, meaning no fireworks of any kind are allowed in the area.

The cause of the Lone Tree fire is under investigation.