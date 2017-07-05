Firefighters issue alert to people planning to hike Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Fire Department issued an alert to people planning to hike the popular Manitou Incline.

The fire department says it’s being called to help hikers in distress on the steep trail more frequently than in previous years.

“Crews from MSFD and our friends at El Paso County Search and Rescue are on their 5th response of the weekend,” fire department stated on Facebook.

Officials said each rescue often takes three to eight hours to complete and ties up resources that might be needed elsewhere.

Spokesman Jeremy Van Der Merwede told KDRO too many hikers are not physically prepared or properly equipped to make the ascent.

While only about a mile long, the trail has an altitude gain of 2,000 feet, according to tourism officials.

“This is considered an extreme trail and is an advanced hike!” the Visit Colorado Springs website states.

“If you plan on hiking the Incline, please ensure you are physically capable and prepared to do so. This means keeping yourself well-hydrated and dressing appropriately for the weather. The Incline is a strenuous hike, and is not appropriate for everyone,” the fire department stated on Facebook. “We’re proud to have this beautiful and challenging hike in our district, and hope that a little preparation will make it a safe and pleasant experience for the hikers.”