Fire damages Commerce City home

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City home was damaged by a fire late Tuesday night, the South Adams County Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Southlawn Circle northeast of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge about 10:30 p.m. after the fire broke out in the garage of the home.

The fire spread to the home and the occupants were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Most of the fire was in the garage, but the home suffered damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.