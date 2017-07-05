Breckenridge residents told to prepare to evacuate as wildfire spreads

SUMMIT COUNTY — Police have warned residents that “all of Breckenridge should be prepared to evacuate” as a fire broke out in Summit County Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the area of Gold Hill shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Peak 7 is under a mandatory evacuation and residents of both Breckenridge and Shekel are warned to prepare to leave their homes.

Viewer Dustin Bates sent us pictures of the smoke billowing up near Fresco and Breckenridge.

Red White and Blue Fire protection reports that firefighters are on the scene and alert residents not to call 911 unless it is an emergency.

