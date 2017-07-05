Denver expected to host Outdoor Retailer shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Industry insiders are speculating that Denver has landed a coveted convention that will bring millions of dollars into the local economy. The famed Outdoor Retailer Show is expected to announce a move from Salt Lake City to the Mile High City on Thursday.

Retailer shop leaders say the move is a big deal for Colorado. The convention, held twice a year, will likely call Denver home starting January of 2018.

“When I think Colorado, I think outdoors,” Nick Nosewicz of Lenny’s Golf & Ski in Aurora said. “We can go hiking. We can go skiing. We can go golfing. It encompasses it all.”

Employees Lenny’s Golf & Ski are excited for the likely move. Lenny’s, like many other retailers, depend on conventions to learn about the latest and greatest of outdoor products.

“All these vendors from different manufacturers [have] booths-- they’re spending a lot of money to get people drawn to their booth,” Nosewicz explained.

The biannual gathering, likely held at the Colorado Convention Center, will bring together store owners and brands along with an estimated $45 million and thousands of attendees.

The Outdoor Retailer Show pulled out of Utah after environmental advocate backlash toward the state. Outdoor enthusiasts are upset over Utah politics and the state’s lack of support to designate and protect certain areas.

The convention is held in the winter and summer. Governor Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are expected to officially announce the news Thursday during a press conference.