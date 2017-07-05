Colorado will forward voter information to Trump commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Trump claims millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election that cost him the popular vote.

Now, he's put in place a commission to analyze our nation's voting systems, including here in Colorado.

A new federal election commission is asking each of the 50 states to turn over their voting rolls.

Some states are complying, including Colorado. But others are not.

The request for voter information is raising suspicions and concerns about privacy.

So today, Colorado's Secretary of State tries to set the record straight.

It is a fundamental right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

But the integrity of voting is under fire by our nation's top leader.

"We also need to keep the ballot box safe from illegal voting," said President Trump at a press conference earlier this year.

He echoed similar thoughts after the 2016 elections. He Tweeted: "I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."

Though the president's statement has yet to be proven. The investigation into possible voter fraud continues.

"Last week, Colorado received a letter from the Presidential Advisory Commission," says Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

That letter asks Williams seven questions including one about the evidence of voter fraud.

"I have not seen the evidence in Colorado of vote fraud on the scale that has been referenced in some reports," he says.

But the letter also asks his office to turn over voter rolls, to include, if publicly available: full first and last names, dates of birth, and the last four digits of social security numbers.

"We will provide that information. But it will not include social security numbers. It will not include date of birth. It will not include driver's license numbers," says Williams.

He says it is against Colorado law to provide this private information.

But he will give the commission information that’s available to anyone who asks. Though, there are some secretaries of state who say they won't.

"I think that what you want an elected official to do is apply the law that is there. I think it is a dangerous standard to say, ‘I am not going to follow the law because I don't like it,’" says Williams.

Some voters say William's reasoning is legit.

"If that’s the case, that sounds reasonable," says voter Dana Miller.

Though others still think it's a bad idea.

"It's not even so much my fear, it’s the whole idea of the Constitution and the right to privacy. That simple," says voter Paddy McClelland.

There's a provision in the law allowing some people to keep their information off voter rolls because it could place them in danger, like police or victims of domestic violence.

But now, some people who say they're afraid of the federal government are making their information confidential.

You can do the same.

Just go to the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.co.us.

Then, click on the “Elections & voting” link. Then, click on “Voters.” Then, click on “Withdraw my registration.”

Fill out the information and submit it.

The Secretary of State’s Office suggests getting this done quickly.

It will submit the voter information to the Presidential Commission on July 14 at 8 a.m.

After that date, you can go back to the website to re-register.