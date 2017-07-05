Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Loveland Museum will commemorate Loveland’s history in the cherry industry with the annual Cherry Pie Celebration, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 8. This fun, free, annual event will take place in Peters Park and in the parking lot next to the Loveland Museum at 503 N. Lincoln Ave. It will feature live music, vendor booths, loads of delicious cherry pie, plus family-friendly activities and the perennial favorite, the ‘Art of the Tart’ Cherry Pie Contest.

The contest has two categories: adult and student (under age 18). All contest entries must be in pie form (no crumbles, cobblers, crisps, etc.) and dropped off at the contest table by 4:30 p.m. Pies will be judged on crust, filling, texture, taste and overall appearance. Commercially baked pies are not allowed and all pies must be prepared within 24 hours of the 4:30 p.m. deadline. Late entries cannot be accepted. Category winners will be announced at 7 p.m.

In addition to pie, vanilla custard, coffee and lemonade will be available for purchase. The evening’s entertainment line-up includes Dixie Leadfoot from 5-6:15 p.m. and the Joe O’Bryan Band from 6:45-8 p.m.

2017 Cherry Pie Celebration Timeline of Events

4:30 p.m. – Deadline for Art of the Tart Cherry Pie Contest submissions

5 - 8 p.m. – Children’s activities, vendor booths, pie/custard for sale

5 - 6:15 p.m. – Live music by Dixie Leadfoot

6:45 - 8 p.m. – Live music by Joe O’Bryan Band

7 p.m. – Winners of Art of the Tart announced

5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 6

Presentation on Loveland’s Cherry Industry

During the 1920s, Loveland boasted the largest cherry orchard west of the Mississippi and was famous for producing over $1 million in cherries every year. A pre-Cherry Pie Celebration presentation on Colorado’s historic cherry industry will be presented from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, July 6 in the Foote Gallery Auditorium at the Museum. Sharon Danhauer, a longtime member of the Loveland Historical Society, will share images and information about this significant piece of Loveland’s economic history.

For more information on the Cherry Pie Celebration, the pre-event cherry industry presentation, the Art of the Tart Cherry Pie Contest, or other upcoming events and programs hosted by the Cultural Services Department, call 962-2410.