Brush fire sparks evacuations in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — An active fire is burning near Orchard Road in Greenwood Village, officials reported at about 12:20 p.m.

Orchard Road is closed west of University.

“Many resources in area, stay away from Orchard Road Lane near Barnard Park,” officials tweeted.

Some evacuations are happening because of the fire, officials confirmed.

“All evacuations are cautionary at this point and no structures are involved,” officials tweeted.

