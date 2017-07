Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love everything about cats, then we have the purrrfect event for you. We're talking about the 9th Annual Dumb Friends League CatFest. Maia Brusseau joined us this morning to tell us about the event.

For more information about CatFest this Saturday, or adopting a furry friend from The Dumb Friends League, visit DDFL.org, or call them at (303)751-5772. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.