DENVER -- Three people were arrested after a standoff late Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said a woman got into an altercation with a neighbor in the 800 block of South Dale Court near South Federal Boulevard and West Ohio Avenue about 11 p.m.

One shot was fired and the woman barricaded herself inside a home, police said.

The situation was resolved without incident about 4:30 a.m., police said.