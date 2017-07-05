3 fireworks-related fires put out in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One structure fire and two brush fires that were related to Fourth of July fireworks were reported in Adams County on Tuesday night, North Metro Fire Rescue District said Wednesday.

Crews responded to the structure fire in the 12000 block of Ivy Court near East 120th Avenue and Holly Street in unincorporated Adams County just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors notified three occupants in the two-store home of the fire and helped safely evacuate them.

Officials said the fire started on the exterior of the home and spread through the attached garage before it was extinguished.

The family was displaced Tuesday night until the structural safety of the home could be assessed.

Investigators said the fire most likely started because of the improper disposal of fireworks in a trash can outside the home. The fire was ruled an accident.

On Tuesday night, firefighters responded to two grass fires in Northglenn.

The first fire was reported about 8:10 p.m. on Claude Court. Neighbors were able to put out the fire before firefighters arrived, officials said.

A second brush fire was reported on Community Center Drive just north of Malley Drive at 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters found several bushes engulfed in flames when they arrived. The fire then started to burn the exterior of a dumpster and the exterior molding of a vehicle.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire before it could spread. Investigators found fireworks in the bushes and believe they started the fire.

No injuries were reported.