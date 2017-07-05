× 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit

What: 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit benefiting Mila’s Miracle

When: Friday, Oct 20, 2017, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Where: Vehicle Vault Parker (click for map)

The FOX31 Problem Solvers highlighted Mila Makovec’s story in January. She was diagnosed with Batten disease, a neurodegenerative disease, in December. That is when the generous folks at the Colorado Arts Circuit stepped in to help. They are dedicating the proceeds of their annual event to Mila’s Miracle, the foundation started to find a cure for Batten disease. Join FOX31’s Emily Allen as she hosts this beautiful evening that benefits a worthy cause.

The 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit benefiting the Mila’s Miracle Foundation is an exhilarating night of art, luxury cars, music and non-stop entertainment at the iconic Vehicle Vault in Parker Colorado.

All Guests will enjoy complimentary transportation provided by HOVIT, premium champagne, wine, spirits and beer as well assorted catered Canapé. Proceeds from the 2017 Colorado Arts Circuit will go to Mila’s Miracle Foundation and their efforts to stop Battens Disease.

Use promo code “FOX31” at checkout for 20% off.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.