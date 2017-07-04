Watch out for 4th of July scams

DENVER — The 4th of July is a time for patriotism, but also a time for scammers to take advantage.

Companies cash in on the 4th of July holiday with great sales happening all week long, but when you’re shopping online, beware of fake retail sites with deals that just seem too good to be true.

Experts say stick with familiar websites or well-known stores.

Use a credit card — it’s safer than a debit card — and never provide your checking account number to an unknown site.

Be aware of patriotic phishing emails that pop up in your inbox.

Some appear in the form of a E-card, but actually contain files that can secretly install spyware on your computer in order to obtain sensitive information.

Consumer protection experts say to protect yourself, never open any e-card unless you know who it’s coming from.

Delete cards requesting money.

Krista Ferndelli of the Better Business Bureau consistently warns, “…just take that extra second to consider if it makes sense.”

Be wary of any ticket vendor asking you to pay for concert or event tickets with a bank transfer — that’s a red flag that you’re dealing with a scam artist.

Also avoid shelling out cash for fake tickets by only buying directly from a trusted online ticket seller, or make your purchase at the box office.