Thornton police saddle up next to Clint Black

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police have a new fan after stopping to help a tour bus.
Apparently country music star Clint Black had a good run of bad luck while in Colorado.
Thornton police said an officer spotted a tour bus with its hazard lights on and were stunned when the “Desperado” singer popped out.
Officials didn’t say what was wrong with the bus, but it sounds like it wasn’t a bad goodbye for Black.
Instead of leaving the officers with nothing but the taillights, he signed a copy of his new album and tweeted a message to the department.
Hopefully next time Black’s in Colorado he’ll stay a while on purpose!