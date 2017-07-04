Thornton police saddle up next to Clint Black

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police have a new fan after stopping to help a tour bus.

Apparently country music star Clint Black had a good run of bad luck while in Colorado.

Thornton police said an officer spotted a tour bus with its hazard lights on and were stunned when the “Desperado” singer popped out.

#TPDOfcSchaetzle rolls up on a tour bus with its hazards on and guess who pops out? None other than Clint Black! "Now who woulda thunk it!" pic.twitter.com/JMcuDSB47E — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 4, 2017

Officials didn’t say what was wrong with the bus, but it sounds like it wasn’t a bad goodbye for Black.

Instead of leaving the officers with nothing but the taillights, he signed a copy of his new album and tweeted a message to the department.

Yep! And those lights on the patrol car are brighter than my spotlights! Happy 4th to Mick and all at TPD! https://t.co/CjRk40Nx4n — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) July 4, 2017

Hopefully next time Black’s in Colorado he’ll stay a while on purpose!