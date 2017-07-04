This moose splashing around in a pond is pure Colorado goodness

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — This moose certainly knows how to make the most of summers in Colorado! He found a pool of cool, clear water at Breckenridge Ski area and plunged right in.

Doug Jones captured the video that was posted by Fire on Demand on June 26.

“Check out this moose having a great time splashing around in the water up on Peak 7!” Fire on Demand wrote.

You can see the shadows of gondolas passing overhead as the moose frolics around in the pond.

The video was viewed about 28,000 times in one week.

“Wow! Breck is so awesome,” one person commented.

“He is having a blast!!!” another person wrote.

“Great weather for a swim!” another posted.