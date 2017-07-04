While 4th of July grilling is fun, the cleanup is not! Now there's a product that does all the grunt work for you. The Grillbot is the world's first automatic grill cleaning robot. It cleans any grill with the push of a button. It also has a built-in timer that you can set to clean for 10, 20 and 30 minutes. The brass brushes are soft, so they won't damage your enamel coated grill grates. They’re also removable and dishwasher safe. It comes with a rechargeable lithium battery with an AC adapter. The Grillbot is $99.95 with a one year warranty. You can purchase one at grillbots.com.
The Grill Cleaning Robot
