× Storms possible for grillin’ and fireworks

DENVER — Happy Fourth of July to you, Matt here in the weather office for you tonight. I’ve been watching a few thunderstorms develop across the state, mostly along and east of the Divide. I think a storm or two could impact a few folks for their grilling and firework plans this evening.

Fair amount of lightning near Longmont, headed south toward the city. #cowx pic.twitter.com/V8LiZPVp5L — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 4, 2017

In Denver, I have a storm chance of 10-percent running through about midnight or so. Otherwise, temperatures will stay comfortably warm in the 70s.

So without a thunderstorm, it looks like your evening plans should be in great shape. FYI, storm motion has been from the north today, so as you’re on your patio look north and that will be the direction the storm will be coming.

Forecasts for the evening:

