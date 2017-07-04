× Rifle man arrested after road rage shooting on I-70

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after a road rage incident early Monday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies got calls about someone shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 70 near mile marker 65 west of Parachute around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said the victim’s car had one bullet hole in it.

No one was injured. Based on witnesses descriptions, deputies identified the vehicle as belonging to Jared Michael Erdmann, 36, of Rifle.

Erdmann was arrested and is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.