Police searching for suspect in death of 18-year-old Eaglecrest graduate

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help finding the man suspected of killing an 18-year-old woman who had just graduated from Eaglecrest High School.

Alexandrea “Ally” Raber was found dead in a motel in Aurora on Sunday after police responded to a request for a welfare check.

Investigators said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death but did not elaborate.

Raber’s half-brother, Jeff Anderson, told FOX31 she had been strangled to death.

On Tuesday, Aurora police said they had obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Arturo Garcia.

Anderson said his sister had dated Garcia but her family had obtained a restraining order against him.

Raber graduated from Eaglecrest High School in May. Her family said she was getting ready to leave for the Navy. She had been accepted to the delayed entry program and was expecting to leave in September

Police are asking anyone with information to call 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.