Parks, roads to be jammed as Colorado celebrates Fourth of July

DENVER -- State parks will be packed with campers and boaters on Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday.

One of the busiest areas will be Cherry Creek State Park, where thousands are expected to enjoy the hot weather and cool water.

Last year, the park was jammed, with long lines to get inside. Officials advise anyone going to the park to give ample time to avoid lines that could last for hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said roads will also be packed, especially on Interstate 70 in the mountains, and on Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.