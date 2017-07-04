Fireworks: Check a schedule of shows & share your photos

Make The Perfect Burger with Bad Daddy Burger Bar

Posted 9:25 am, July 4, 2017

Nothing says 4th of July better than a big juicy burger! That's why Chef Bryan Schosker stopped by here from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar.  He showed us all how to grill up an all-American patty that your family will never forget! Visit baddaddysburgerbar.com for a complete list of locations, or to check out their full menu.