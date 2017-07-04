Lion Gulch Trail near Estes Park reopens after 2013 flooding damage

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Lion Gulch Trail outside of Estes Park has reopened for the first time since being affected by the September 2013 floods.

The trail is seven miles east of Estes Park and 13 miles west of Lyons on the south side of Highway 36 at mile marker 8.

It gives access to the historic Homestead Meadows area, where eight homesteads were established between 1889 and 1923.

The trail was heavily damaged by the floods and has been closed ever since.

Gov. John Hickenlooper declared a disaster emergency for 14 counties, including Larimer County.