Gorsuch gets mixed reaction at Niwot Fourth of July parade

NIWOT, Colo. -- The Fourth of July brought the ninth justice on the U.S. Supreme Court back to Colorado.

The newest justice celebrated the most patriotic day on the calendar during Niwot’s Fourth of July parade this morning.

They struck up the band, took a seat at the curb, and pulled out their red, white and blue.

"The patriotism, the waving flags. It's just great," says parade watcher Diana Wartburg.

But on a day to celebrate our nation's birthday, they also honor one of their Boulder County neighbors, whose ascended to the nation's most powerful judicial body.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch set aside his judicial robe for khaki's and a baseball cap, sharing a ride in the parade with his wife and daughter.

“When we heard that he lived a few miles from here. We were proud, so proud to have him," says Wartburg.

But it didn't take long to see literal signs of disagreement.

One man holds a sign that reads: “Theft of Garland Nomination is a Supreme Injustice.”

Critics say the new justice should have been appointed by President Obama.

"He had a Supreme Court seat open for almost a year and Mitch McConnell and company refused to do anything about it. And now they have taken it over, basically robbed it from the people of the United States,” parade watcher Martin Murphy said.

"I can't really celebrate him. I agree with my friend with the sign here. This is a stolen seat," says parade watcher Elaine Erb.

But for most here today, their focus is not on politics--but on the freedom this day represents.

"There are a lot of opinions and everybody has a right to their opinion. But this is about the community parade and the Grand Marshall and Niwot," says one spectator, who didn’t want to give her name.

It’s a tiny town that when push comes to shove, realizes that what unites them is greater than what divides them: love of country and family.

Some spectators speculated this could be the first and last time Gorsuch appears in their parade because his Boulder County home is now up for sale.