Fireworks cause house to catch fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Illegal fireworks use led to a house fire over the weekend, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire started after midnight Saturday in the 17000 block of East Utah Place.

Fire officials said the homeowner was shooting the fireworks mortars when sparks ignited bushes and the fire spread to the house.

The roof and some property inside the home were destroyed, officials said.

Aurora is allowing some fireworks this year, but only those that don’t leave the ground or go “bang.”