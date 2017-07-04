Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firecracker Chicken

What you need

1 Pound of Chicken Wings (Tips removed and cut into two)

Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

1/2 cup Corn Starch, or AP Flour

1/2 Gallon Vegetable Oil

For the Sauce

3/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/3 cup “Franks” Original Buffalo Sauce

1 Tablespoon Cider Vinegar

1/2 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

What to Do

Heat your oil to 375 degrees in a small fryer or in a large pot with a thermometer

In a Sauce Pan combine all ingredients for the sauce and over medium-low heat, slowly heat the ingredients to melt/dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and set aside.

Lightly salt and pepper the chicken, dredge the raw chicken in the Flour of Corn Starch, slowly lay the chicken to the oil, and cook until the internal temp of the chicken wings are 165 degrees (About 5 minutes)

*Helpful Hint: Cook these wings in small Batches, no more than 6-7 at a time.

Repeat the process until all wings are fried and ready.

Add Wings to a large bowl or container with lid, Add sauce and toss to coat or place the lid on the container and shake.

Serve these wings hot, and Garnish with some green onion.