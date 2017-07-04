Crews working to contain 102-acre wildfire south of New Castle

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews from Glenwood Springs and Rifle are helping to contain the 102-acre Grand Hogback Fire in steep terrain south of New Castle and Interstate 70 in Garfield County.

On Tuesday, two K-max helicopters were expected to make water drops on the leading edge of the fire as ground crews try to keep the fire from spreading over the ridge, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are planned.

The fire started late Monday afternoon. Air tanker slurry drops and K-max helicopter water bucket drops focused on preventing the fire from moving east or west toward residential areas.

Emergency personnel are asking the public to avoid County Road 335 east of New Castle where firefighters accessing the fire, and to avoid stopping along I-70 to view the operations.